Japan's Fast Retailing Q3 profit up 37 pct, beats consensus

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co , owner of clothing chain Uniqlo, on Thursday posted a 37 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, driven by expanding overseas sales.

Operating profit at Asia’s biggest clothing retailer was 68.4 billion yen ($609.41 million) in the quarter ended May.

That was above a consensus estimate of 59.1 billion yen from four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fast Retailing maintained its full-year operating profit forecast at 225 billion yen. Analysts see profit hitting 228.8 billion yen. ($1 = 112.2400 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)