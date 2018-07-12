FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 12, 2018 / 6:09 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Japan's Fast Retailing Q3 profit up 37 pct, beats consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co , owner of clothing chain Uniqlo, on Thursday posted a 37 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, driven by expanding overseas sales.

Operating profit at Asia’s biggest clothing retailer was 68.4 billion yen ($609.41 million) in the quarter ended May.

That was above a consensus estimate of 59.1 billion yen from four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fast Retailing maintained its full-year operating profit forecast at 225 billion yen. Analysts see profit hitting 228.8 billion yen. ($1 = 112.2400 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.