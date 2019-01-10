Cyclical Consumer Goods
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing blames warm winter for 8 pct profit fall

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co Ltd reported weaker-than-expected profit for the first quarter, blaming warm weather for hurting winter clothing sales even as its Chinese business shrugged off concerns of a decelerating economy.

Operating profit fell 8 percent to 104.7 billion yen ($970.16 million) in September-November from 113.9 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. That compared with a 118 billion yen average of four analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv Eikon.

It kept its operating profit forecast for the full year through August 2019 unchanged at 270 billion yen. ($1 = 107.9200 yen)

