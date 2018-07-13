FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 7:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Fast Retailing to make on-demand knitwear with Shima Seiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co , parent of the Uniqlo chain, said on Friday it was stepping up co-operation with Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd to produce on-demand knitwear items.

Uniqlo already sells knitwear items made with Shima Seiki’s whole-garment knitting machines, which produce seamless items of clothing and is expanding its range.

Uniqlo customers can currently order custom-made items such as shirts and jackets. The company did not provide a timeline for when on-demand knitwear would be available. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

