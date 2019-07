July 2 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped, low-cost African airline Fastjet Plc said on Tuesday Nico Bezuidenhout would step down as chief executive officer in September to re-join a business of which he was the original founding CEO.

Mark Hurst, currently deputy group chief executive, will take up the position on an interim basis, and then move into the role until a permanent replacement is appointed. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)