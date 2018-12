Dec 7 (Reuters) - Low-cost African carrier Fastjet Plc said it was capable of operating for another seven days, after the troubled airline planned for additional funds and equity refinancing in November to raise its equity capital by at least $40 million.

Fastjet said discussions with stakeholders so far had been positive, but there is no guarantee of a successful outcome. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)