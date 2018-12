Dec 13 (Reuters) - Troubled low-cost African carrier Fastjet Plc said on Thursday it had enough cash to operate for just over another week, after its open offer and equity refinancing conditions were satisfied.

Fastjet had said last week it had cash to operate only until Dec. 14 or it may have to go into administration, shut shop or sell itself. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)