Industrials
March 1, 2019 / 9:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cash-strapped African airline Fastjet extends loan agreement terms

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped low-cost African airline Fastjet Plc said on Friday it had managed to extend the terms of a loan to March 31.

Fastjet in June had entered agreements with Annunaki Investments and SSCG Africa Holdings, following which the airline lent $5 million from its Zimbabwe unit to Annunaki in return for a $2 million loan to Fastjet from SSCG.

The low-cost airline said on Friday that the loan amount from Fastjet Zimbabwe to Annunaki had increased from $5 million to $7 million, after certain currency devaluations. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
