Fastjet flags going concern doubt as talks to sell Zimbabwe unit ongoing

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Fastjet Plc said on Monday it would not be able to continue as a going concern if the South African low-cost carrier could not carry out its restructuring proposal by the end of March.

The company, which is in talks with an investor consortium led by its biggest shareholder Solenta Aviation to sell its Zimbabwean operations, projects that it will have sufficient resources to meet its operational needs until the end of March. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)