Global watchdog give Pakistan until February to curb terror financing

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan has until February to improve its counter-terror financing operations in line with an internationally agreed action plan or face actions against it, a global watchdog said on Friday.

“The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020,” it said in a statement.

“Otherwise, should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by the next Plenary, the FATF will take action.” (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and John Irish; Editing by Benoît Van Overstraeten)