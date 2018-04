JERUSALEM, April 8 (Reuters) -

* Israeli hotel operator Fattal said on Sunday it signed a preliminary deal with an unnamed third party to buy 13 hotels in the Netherlands for 160 million euros ($197 million).

* Fattal has exclusive rights until May 29 to conduct due diligence and negotiate a final deal.

* Fattal said there is no certainty a final deal will be reached.

* ($1 = 0.8143 euros) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)