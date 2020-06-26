UPDATE 1-Faurecia expects sharp drop in Q2 sales, with April the low point

(Adds Faurecia statement post AGM)

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - Faurecia expects a 65% to 70% fall in second-quarter sales in Europe and North America due to the coronavirus crisis, Chief Financial Officer Michel Favre told the French car parts maker’s annual shareholders meeting on Friday.

It expects its sales globally to fall by around 50% in the quarter at constant exchange rates, the company said in a statement released after the meeting.

First-half sales could fall by around 35%, it said, with April the low point due to lockdowns in Europe and North America.

Global car sales have slumped as measures to contain the pandemic forced production lines to shut and showrooms to close.