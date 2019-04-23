Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 23, 2019 / 5:13 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Car parts group Faurecia confirms FY target as Q1 sales climb

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - French car parts group Faurecia on Tuesday reported a slight rise in first-quarter sales, and added that it was on track to meet its full-year financial target.

Faurecia, which is 46-percent owned by PSA, said its sales edged up 0.2 percent from a year earlier to 4.325 billion euros ($4.9 billion), with growth in Asia and South America offsetting a weaker performance in Europe and North America.

Faurecia confirmed its full-year target, which include reporting higher operating profit, having an operating margin of at least 7 percent, and having a net cash flow of at least 500 million euros.

$1 = 0.8890 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below