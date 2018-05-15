FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 15, 2018 / 5:13 AM / in 2 hours

Car parts group Faurecia targets steady rise in sales from 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French car parts group Faurecia outlined plans on Tuesday to increase its sales via growth in areas such as autonomous driving, and new high-tech vehicles.

Faurecia, 46-percent owned by Peugeot-maker PSA, said it was targeting sales growth of more than 7 percent per year to reach 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) by 2020, compared with the company’s 2017 turnover of 16.96 billion euros.

The company’s 2020 financial targets also include an operating margin of 8 percent of sales, and net cash flow of 4 percent of sales. Faurecia aims to achieve a 30 billion euro overall sales figure by 2025.

“Faurecia’s strategy is perfectly aligned with the four automotive megatrends: connectivity, autonomous driving, ride-sharing and electrification,” Chief Executive Patrick Koller said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8391 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.