Saudi Arabian Centres appoints Olivier Nougarou as CEO

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Saudi shopping mall operator Arabian Centres Company, which plans to get listed soon, said on Tuesday it has named Olivier Nougarou as its chief executive officer.

Nougarou, who was previously CEO for European real estate company Unibail-Rodamco Group’s Germany division, brings 15 years of senior executive experience in retail property sector, the company said in a statement.

Arabian Centres is looking to sell a 30 percent stake to investors on Saudi stock exchange, the Tadawul, in the second quarter, in a deal that could raise $1 billion, Reuters reported last month. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Rashmi Aich)