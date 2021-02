Paul Murphy, who served as chief of staff to FBI director Christopher Wray, has rejoined King & Spalding as a partner, the law firm announced Tuesday.

Murphy is returning to the firm’s Atlanta and Washington, D.C., offices after spending more than a year in the role advising Wray, another King & Spalding alumnus. Murphy’s last day at the FBI was Dec. 14.

