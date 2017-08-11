Tampa Bay Buccaneers - PlayerWatch

CB Jude Adjei-Barimah suffered a patellar fracture in his right knee and will require surgery that will probably end his season. Adjei-Barimah dealt with a similar injury late last season and rehabilitated the knee in the offseason. The latest setback was diagnosed during an MRI exam. Adjei-Barimah played in 10 games last season while serving primarily as the nickelback. He had 22 tackles and one forced fumble.

CB Brent Grimes is ailing after suffering a deep cut on his right shin during Wednesday’s practice. Grimes could miss most of the entire exhibition season.