Packers open preseason with win over Eagles

Jeff Janis and Trevor Davis are in a fight to make the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster. Both wide receivers took major steps toward that goal Thursday when Green Bay defeated the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 24-9 in the preseason opener for both teams.

Davis returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown and Janis caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brett Hundley.

The Packers, who kept seven receivers last season, have even more talent and depth at that position this summer. But Janis, now in his fourth season, and the second-year Davis proved they’ll be tough to unseat.

Green Bay trailed 6-0 early in the second quarter when Davis struck with an eye-popping punt return for a score. Davis got key blocks from Marwin Evans, Jordan Tripp and Ladarius Gunter, then did the rest himself to give the Packers a 7-6 lead.

Janis, known locally as Mr. August for his preseason exploits, caught a 20-yard touchdown with 8:31 left in the second quarter to give Green Bay a 14-6 lead. Janis beat Eagles cornerback C.J. Smith, and Hundley delivered a strike.

The Packers added a 7-yard TD pass from rookie quarterback Taysom Hill to wideout Michael Clark with nine seconds left in the game.

The Eagles took a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter when Carson Wentz connected with Mack Hollins on a 38-yard touchdown. Packers linebacker Clay Matthews blitzed and had both arms around Wentz but couldn’t bring him down. Hollins then broke a tackle from rookie cornerback Kevin King, turned the left corner and beat a pair of Packers to the pylon.

Wentz played just one series, going 4-for-4 for 56 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wideout Jordy Nelson did not play.

Packers wide receiver Malachi Dupre, a seventh-round rookie from LSU, was leveled by Eagles safety Tre Sullivan early in the fourth quarter and left on a stretcher. Dupre was taken to a local hospital, where it was reported he had movement and feeling in all of his extremities.