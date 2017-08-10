FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch
August 11, 2017 / 2:59 AM

Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RB Devonta Freeman became the highest-paid running back in the NFL, signing a five-year contract extension on Wednesday. Although financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Michael Silver of the NFL Network reported that Freeman's pact is worth $41.25 million. The 25-year-old Freeman was a big part of Atlanta's run to the Super Bowl last season, starting all 16 regular-season games and leading the team with 1,079 rushing yards to go with 462 receiving yards on 54 receptions. Freeman had 13 total touchdowns. Freeman rolled up 3,175 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons, second in the league to teammate Julio Jones.

