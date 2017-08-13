Rudock leads Lions over Colts

Backup quarterback Jake Rudock threw a pair of touchdown passes to rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay as the Detroit Lions posted a 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Rudock replaced starter Matthew Stafford on the Lions' second offensive possession of the game and guided Detroit to a 17-3 halftime lead. The former Michigan quarterback completed 11 of 19 passes for 142 yards in the first half, when he threw both his touchdown passes.

Stafford threw just three passes in his brief appearance for the Lions, completing two. He was intercepted by Colts outside linebacker John Simon on his last pass of the game.

Ruddock ended up connecting on 13-of-21 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to rookie Brad Kaaya in the third quarter. Kaaya did mop up work, finishing the game by completing 8-of-11 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford.

Tight end Michael Roberts led Detroit with four receptions for 34 yards. Golladay, who came into the game as a backup to starter Golden Tate, had three catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns in his first game with the Lions.

For Indianapolis, Scott Tolzien got the start at quarterback with Andrew Luck still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Tolzien was in the game for the first three Colts' offensive possessions of the game. He struggled, completing just two of five passes for 24 yards.

Tolzien didn't get much help from an injury-depleted Indianapolis offensive line. The Colts played without center Ryan Kelly and left offensive guard Joe Haeg.

Undrafted rookie Phillip Walker got the bulk of the work at quarterback for Indianapolis, playing most of the game before being replaced by Stephen Morris midway through the fourth quarter. Walker connected on 9 of 20 passes for 86 yards.

Adam Vinatieri booted a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter to put Indianapolis on the board. The Colts' offense sputtered for the most part before a Morris-led drive late in the fourth quarter led to a 1-yard dive by second-year running back Troymaine Pope in the game's final seconds.

Morris completed 13-of-20 passes for 94 yards despite his brief time in the game. Indianapolis was sloppy with 11 penalties and 11 punts.