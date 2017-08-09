FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Carolina Panthers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
August 10, 2017 / 3:17 AM / 6 days ago

Carolina Panthers - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

QB Cam Newton (sore right shoulder) will not play in the Panthers' preseason opener against the Texans on Wednesday. The injury limited Newton in training camp practices and the Panthers are taking the risk-averse route in August, coach Ron Rivera said. Newton was able to throw in practice Monday and again Tuesday, when he worked mostly on a side field with a trainer. Newton went through certain repetitions with the first-team offense in recent sessions at training camp. "We'll get Cam out there with the 1s (on running plays)," Rivera said. "We've got to build it up. ... I can't wait until they clear him and he starts throwing again."

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.