Carolina Panthers - PlayerWatch

QB Cam Newton (sore right shoulder) will not play in the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Texans on Wednesday. The injury limited Newton in training camp practices and the Panthers are taking the risk-averse route in August, coach Ron Rivera said. Newton was able to throw in practice Monday and again Tuesday, when he worked mostly on a side field with a trainer. Newton went through certain repetitions with the first-team offense in recent sessions at training camp. “We’ll get Cam out there with the 1s (on running plays),” Rivera said. “We’ve got to build it up. ... I can’t wait until they clear him and he starts throwing again.”