NT Vince Wilfork signed a one-day contact with New England on Wednesday so he could officially retire as a member of the Patriots. Wilfork, 35, played the first 11 of his 13 NFL seasons with New England and was a Pro Bowler five times, including four consecutive seasons from 2009-12. “It was truly an honor to have coached him,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said during the ceremony. “Best defensive lineman I have ever coached.”