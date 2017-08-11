Ravens shut down ‘Skins in win

Undrafted rookie Tim White made a 33-yard touchdown reception, and the Baltimore Ravens shut down the Washington Redskins 23-3 in the preseason opener for both teams Thursday night.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins played two series, completing one of two pass attempts for 5 yards. He was also sacked for an 8-yard loss by Anthony Levine on third-and-8 during the opening drive.

Baltimore held Washington to 138 total yards, including 39 on the ground, and had three sacks.

The Ravens competed without several playmakers on offense, including starting quarterback Joe Flacco; receivers Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman; running back Danny Woodhead and tight end Ben Watson.

The Redskins had more players available but appeared out of sync for most of the night.

Justin Tucker missed a 42-yard field-goal attempt, but the Ravens caught a break when the Redskins were flagged for illegal formation. Three plays later, Terrance West scored on a 2-yard run for a 7-0 lead.

West, who has been named the Ravens’ starter, finished with 23 yards on five carries.

Tucker then hit a pair field goals from 37 and 59 yards in the final 40 seconds of the second quarter, and Baltimore led 13-0 at the half.

Washington was held to just 47 total yards in the first half, having committed four penalties for 43 yards.

Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett also didn’t instill much confidence, completing nine of 18 passes for 58 yards. He is taking the majority of snaps with Flacco sidelined due to a back injury. Flacco was only supposed to miss the first week of training camp, but he has yet to practice, and there doesn’t appear to be any set timeline for his return.

The Redskins got on the board on a 49-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins on the opening drive of the second half.

After Baltimore’s Keenan Reynolds returned a punt 46 yards, White caught a touchdown pass from Josh Woodrum on the next play, boosting the lead to 20-3 in the final seconds of the third quarter. White has been one of the most impressive players in camp, and he also returned kicks against Washington.

Tucker added a 21-yard field goal with 8:01 left in the game to round out the scoring.