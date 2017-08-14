Seahawks win easily in Chargers' new home

The Seattle Seahawks spoiled the Chargers' return to Los Angeles, rolling to a 48-17 win in the preseason opener for both teams on Sunday night in Carson, Calif.

Rookie running back Chris Carson had two of Seattle's four rushing touchdowns. The Seahawks' 24-point second quarter quickly turned the game into a route.

Making matters worse for the Chargers, linebacker Denzel Perryman left in the first quarter due to an ankle injury. He was on the sideline in a walking boot and on crutches after halftime.

The Chargers relocated from San Diego after 56 seasons and hoped their opening act at the StubHub Center, their temporary home, would be a success.

Instead, the Seahawks scored easily, beginning with the starters, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, later by those fighting for roster spots in front of 21,054.

Wilson played just one series, a scoring drive that was capped by Blair Walsh's 42-yard field goal, his first of two in the first half. Wilson finished 3 of 4 passing for 41 yards.

Before Seattle's opening possession, the Chargers had their first offensive unit in, and it looked good.

Quarterback Philip Rivers marched Los Angeles 75 yards over 13 plays, picking on Seattle's prized defense at vulnerable spots. When he connected with tight end Antonio Gates for a 5-yard touchdown strike over the middle, it displayed the offensive firepower the franchise hopes will win over a region of new fans.

A pinpoint Rivers was 5 of 6 for 56 yards in his cameo for the game. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon had 14 yards on six carries.

Los Angeles quarterback Kellen Clemens was intercepted by Terence Garvin, who returned it 37 yards for a touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

Clemens hit Travis Benjamin for a 74-yard touchdown, but Rivers' backup struggled as he committed three turnovers and completed only 4 of 10 attempts for 100 yards.

Seattle quarterback Trevone Boykin connected with Kenny Lawler for a 2-yard touchdown for a 17-14 lead early in the second quarter. When the Chargers got the ball back, Clemens was intercepted again.

Tylor Harris picked him off, and Walsh converted his second field goal, this one from 28 yards.

The veteran Clemens, who is battling Cardale Jones for the No. 2 spot, next bungled a handoff to Andre Williams near the Chargers' goal line. Carson went 1 yard for his first score and a 27-14 advantage.

Boykin was 12 of 15 for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for a 31 yards and a score on four attempts.

Seattle's Kasen Williams had a game-high 119 receiving yards on four catches. The Seahawks' Mike Davis was the game's leading rusher with 33 yards on eight carries.