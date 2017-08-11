Pittsburgh Steelers - PlayerWatch

RB Le‘Veon Bell is only hurting himself with his holdout, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bell, who has yet to sign his $12.12 million franchise tender, can’t be fined for his absence from training camp because he doesn’t have a contract. The 25-year-old isn’t allowed to receive a long-term deal this season because the deadline for tagged players passed on July 17. ”My feeling is there’s nothing to be gained by a holdout,“ Colbert said Wednesday. ”The situation won’t change; it can’t really change from our part on a long-term deal. “So it hurts him not to be here. It hurts him because he’s not working with his teammates, he’s not getting the conditioning work that he’s going to need to have a great 2017 season. And he’s not working with his teammates to get acclimated to the offense -- every year it’s different.” The Steelers can tag the versatile Bell for the second straight season in 2018 at $14.54 million or re-sign him.