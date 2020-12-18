FCA's Manley to head Stellantis American operations - report

FILE PHOTO: Mike Manley, head of the Jeep brand, speaks the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Mike Manley will head American operations of Stellantis, the group set to stem from the merger between the Italian American automaker and France’s Peugeot, daily MF said on its website on Friday.

Stellantis will be headed by current PSA CEO Carlos Tavares, but Manley in September said his role in the new group would have been disclosed by year-end.

Fiat Chrysler was not immediately available for a comment on the report.