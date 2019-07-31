Fiat Chrysler confirms year guidance on strong North America performance

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler reiterated its full-year profit guidance on Wednesday after operating profits topped expectations in the second quarter, thanks to record results in the North American market.

In its first earnings release after a failed attempt to merge with France’s Renault, FCA said its was confident its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would top last year’s 6.7 billion euros ($7.5 billion).

Milan-listed shares in the Italo-American automaker rose over 4% after the earnings release, and were up 3.98 percent by 1104 GMT. ($1 = 0.8972 euros)