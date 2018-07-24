FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 10:51 AM / in an hour

CORRECTED-Synovus to buy Florida Community Bank owner in $2.9 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say offer represents a discount of 1.8 percent, not a premium of 5.5 percent, in the second paragraph; changes company name to FCB Financial Holdings from FC Financial Holdings in first and second paragraphs)

July 24 (Reuters) - Regional bank Synovus Financial Corp said on Tuesday it would buy Florida Community Bank owner FCB Financial Holdings Inc in stock deal valued at $2.9 billion.

The offer of $58.15 per share represents a discount of 1.8 percent to FCB Financial’s Monday close. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
