July 24 (Reuters) - Regional bank Synovus Financial Corp said on Tuesday it would buy Florida Community Bank owner FC Financial Holdings Inc in stock deal valued at $2.9 billion.

The offer of $58.15 per share represents a premium of 5.5 percent to FC Financial’s Monday close. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)