Inmate calling services companies drop merger bid after U.S. regulatory opposition

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Two inmate calling service companies agreed to drop a merger bid after U.S. regulatory staff had recommended blocking the deal because of significant competitive concerns, the Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement he agreed that allowing Securus Technologies Inc and Inmate Calling Solutions LLC to merge would not have been in the public interest. Critics say the deal could have led to a market where the vast majority of inmate calls were controlled by two companies and argue U.S. prisoners often unfairly pay inflated prices to make calls. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)