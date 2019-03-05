U.S. FDA finds asbestos in three products sold by Claire's

March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration called on Congress on Tuesday to modernize rules for cosmetics safety after it issued an alert about asbestos contamination detected in three products sold by retailer Claire’s.

The FDA issued a safety alert warning consumers not to use three Claire’s products because they had tested positive for asbestos, a known carcinogen.

