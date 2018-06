June 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday notified healthcare providers that it had received reports of five more deaths in patients using liquid-filled intragastric balloon systems to treat obesity.

The balloon systems are made by ReShape Lifescineces and Apollo Endosurgery, the FDA said, adding that it had received 12 reports of death since 2016 related to use of the balloons made by the two companies. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)