FDA finds inaccuracy in IQVIA sales data on some opioids

May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said on Wednesday it discovered inaccuracies in sales data provided by IQVIA Holdings Inc, a vendor it contracts, regarding some opioid drug products.

The regulator said here the data showed a more than 20 percent drop in the reported kilogram amount of prescription opioid fentanyl sold in the United States for at least the past five years, compared with what was previously reported.

IQVIA collects data to measure the volume of drugs sold by manufacturers and wholesalers to pharmacies and hospitals. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli and Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Arun Koyyur)