FDA issues warning letters to companies selling drugs containing kratom

June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters on Tuesday to two privately held companies for illegally selling unapproved, misbranded drugs containing kratom claiming to cure opioid addiction and withdrawal symptoms.

Leaves of the kratom tree, native to southeast Asia, can be used as a stimulant or sedative, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has listed it as a “drug and chemical of concern”.

The FDA warning letters were issued to Cali Botanicals and Kratom NC. (reut.rs/2NaJPBT) (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)