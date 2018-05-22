REFILE-FDA issues warning letters to companies selling Kratom

(Corrects to “warning” from “warnings” in headline)

May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it issued warning letters to three companies that illegally marketed and distributed products containing kratom, a natural plant grown in parts of Asia that is claimed by some to help ease pain.

Front Range Kratom of Aurora, Colorado; Kratom Spot of Irvine, California; and Revibe Inc of Kansas City, Missouri received letters for illegally selling unapproved kratom-containing drug products with unproven claims about their ability to help in the treatment of opioid addiction and withdrawal, the FDA said.

Advocates of Kratom say it can help ease pain and reduce symptoms of opioid withdrawal, but critics say it can lead to addiction and death. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)