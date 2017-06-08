Groups sue FDA over delay in fast-food nutrition labeling rule

The Food and Drug Administration has been hit with a lawsuit in federal court in Washington D.C. by two consumer advocacy groups challenging the delay of a rule requiring nutrition labeling on food served at chain restaurants.

The postponement of the compliance date will deprive consumers of essential information needed to limit their consumption of unhealthy fats, added sugars and sodium, the Center for Science in the Public Interest and the National Consumers League said in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday asking the court for an order requiring immediate compliance with the rule.

