IN BRIEF: FDA can’t choose to classify medical devices as drugs, judge rules

If a product meets the statutory definition of a medical device, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cannot subject it to the far more rigorous and expensive regulatory process for drugs, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Friday in Washington, D.C.

The decision is a win for Missouri-based Genus Medical Technologies, which manufactures a line of barium-sulfate-based contrast agents called Vanilla SilQ, which are ingested by patients in radiographic studies.

