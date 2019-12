A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule deeming e-cigarettes to be tobacco products that, like cigarettes, are subject to the agency’s review.

In a 3-0 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a First Amendment challenge by vaping companies to the 2016 rule subjecting e-cigarettes to FDA review under the federal Tobacco Control Act.

