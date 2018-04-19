FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 3:47 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma's cannabis-derived epilepsy drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc’s cannabis-based drug to treat a severe form of childhood epilepsy was unanimously backed on Thursday by an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The positive vote sets the stage for the approval of the first-ever cannabis-derived treatment in the United States.

FDA staff on Tuesday gave a favorable review to the drug, Epidiolex, saying that findings from three clinical studies showed that the drug reduced frequency of seizures in patients with the disease when added to a current therapy.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

