May 1, 2018 / 2:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. clamps down on child-friendly packaging for e-cigarette liquids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators issued warning letters to more than a dozen companies selling e-cigarette liquids for using child-friendly images in their packaging.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission issued 13 letters to manufacturers, distributors and retailers, saying the packaging resembles kid-friendly food products such as juice boxes, candy or cookies.

"No tobacco products should be marketed in a way that endangers kids – especially by using imagery that misleads them into thinking the products are things they'd eat or drink," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement here

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

