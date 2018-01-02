Maryland debt relief firm accused of posing as federal agency to market services

Maryland debt relief firm Federal Debt Assistance Association has been hit with a lawsuit by a district attorney in California seeking restitution for thousands of consumers across the state who were sent ads designed to look like government notices to market the company’s debt reduction services.

Bearing seals nearly identical to the U.S. President‘s, the mailers stated that they were regulatory notices and were sent to 5,664 consumers, according to the lawsuit filed on Friday by Napa County district attorney Allison Haley. It accuses FDAA of violating California’s business code through false advertising and unfair practices.

