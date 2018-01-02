FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Venezuela
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 2, 2018 / 10:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Maryland debt relief firm accused of posing as federal agency to market services

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Maryland debt relief firm Federal Debt Assistance Association has been hit with a lawsuit by a district attorney in California seeking restitution for thousands of consumers across the state who were sent ads designed to look like government notices to market the company’s debt reduction services.

Bearing seals nearly identical to the U.S. President‘s, the mailers stated that they were regulatory notices and were sent to 5,664 consumers, according to the lawsuit filed on Friday by Napa County district attorney Allison Haley. It accuses FDAA of violating California’s business code through false advertising and unfair practices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lGSjk7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.