Time to sue debt collector starts running with FDCPA violation, not discovery - Supreme Court

Resolving a split in the federal courts of appeal, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the one-year limit to sue a debt collector under federal law starts running when a violation occurs.

The decision by Justice Clarence Thomas affirmed last year’s interpretation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It rejected the contrary view of the 4th and 9th Circuits, which have held that the time to sue starts running when the violation is discovered.

