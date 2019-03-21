Westlaw News
U.S. banks win dismissal of FDIC lawsuits over mortgage-backed bonds

A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp accusing Citibank, Bank of New York Mellon and U.S. Bank of failing in their duties as trustees for money-losing mortgage bonds once owned by a failed Texas bank.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan said the FDIC, the receiver for Austin-based Guaranty Bank, lacked standing to sue because it had sold the mortgage-backed bonds after taking over the bank in 2009.

