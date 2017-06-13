FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDIC sues Crowe Horwath over audits of failed Valley Bank
June 13, 2017 / 12:39 AM / 2 months ago

FDIC sues Crowe Horwath over audits of failed Valley Bank

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp has sued audit firm Crowe Horwath, accusing of it having engaged in willful malpractice by failing to disclose accounting manipulation at Illinois-based Valley Bank before its 2014 failure.

Filed on Friday in federal court in Chicago, the lawsuit seeks at least $21 million in damages for what the FDIC called "wanton deviation from basic auditing standards" in Crowe Horwath's 2010 and 2011 audits of the bank's parent, Moline, Illinois-based River Valley Bancorp.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rpb23L

