Bank loses 5th Circuit appeal of age-discrimination suit against FDIC

A Louisiana bank and the director who cofounded it more than 60 years ago cannot sue the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp for age discrimination and other alleged civil-rights violations in connection with administrative enforcement proceedings the agency brought against them, a federal appeals court held on Thursday.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit that the Bank of Louisiana, cofounder G. Harrison Scott and two other bank directors filed in U.S. District Court in New Orleans in August 2016.

