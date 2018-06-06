FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 9:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Texas energy company Murex must face FDIC lawsuit - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp can proceed with a lawsuit accusing Texas-based energy marketing and distribution company Murex of contributing to losses at the defunct New Orleans-based First NBC Bank, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer said the FDIC adequately alleged that Murex misled First NBC about a complex $69 million investment the bank made in sham “receivables,” or money owed by a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa for purported ethanol sales.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kRLQSs

