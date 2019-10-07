Fed Circuit affirms dismissal of 23andMe's ancestor-discovery patent

An advance in DNA analytics that allows a testing company to identify close relatives within its database is not eligible for patent protection, a federal appeals court held Friday in a battle between personal-genomics biotech 23andMe and test-kit rival Ancestry.com.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld an August 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco, who invalidated 23andMe’s patent because it was directed to a “law of nature” that cannot be patented.

