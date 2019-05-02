Westlaw News
May 2, 2019 / 12:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fed Circuit hands Amarin a bitter pill in trade fight over fish-oil supplements

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Questions about whether Omega-3 fish-oil capsules are dietary supplements or unapproved prescription medications should be answered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, not the International Trade Commission, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the ITC’s dismissal of a complaint brought by Amarin Pharma Inc of New Jersey and Dublin-based Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland, which have offered the prescription drug Vascepa in the U.S. since 2013.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JaB2MM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below