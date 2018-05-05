Fed Circuit: Judge must explain denial of attorneys' fees in fracking patent case

A federal court on Friday upheld a win for hydraulic-fracturing services provider Energy Heating and its client, Marathon Oil, and revived their bid for attorneys’ fees against a competing firm, Heat On-The-Fly LLC.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in North Dakota, who had invalidated Heat On-the-Fly’s patent for heating water at fracking sites after finding it was obtained through inequitable conduct.

