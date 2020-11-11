Fed Circuit orders new trial of Bard’s ‘PowerPort’ suit against AngioDynamics 

A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a mid-trial win for medical-device maker AngioDynamics Inc in a patent infringement lawsuit by Becton Dickinson’s Bard over a vascular access port with X-ray-readable markers that identified its suitability for “power injections.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with Bard’s attorneys at Morrison & Foerster, who argued that the judge erred in taking the case from the jury in light of substantial evidence of infringement, willful infringement and patent validity.

